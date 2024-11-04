Aeva Technologies (AEVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,399.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.27%. On average, analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.03.

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 85,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $243,106.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,379,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,947.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

See Also

