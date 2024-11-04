AirBoss of America (BOS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect AirBoss of America to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of C$130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.42 million.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$4.26 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05.

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOS. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on BOS

About AirBoss of America

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.