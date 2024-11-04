Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $146,872.95 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $146,872.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,359.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $505,120.70.

On Monday, October 14th, Catriona Yale sold 6,136 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $184,264.08.

On Friday, September 20th, Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $152,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $106,684.76.

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after purchasing an additional 749,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 719,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after purchasing an additional 384,555 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

