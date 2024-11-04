Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $114.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eos Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 34,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,123,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $117.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

