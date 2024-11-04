AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (BATS:ARLU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.12% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,126,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000.

Shares of BATS:ARLU opened at $26.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Apr ETF (ARLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. ARLU was launched on Mar 28, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

