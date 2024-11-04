Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $197.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $136.47 and a one year high of $201.20.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.