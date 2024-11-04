Analysts Issue Forecasts for CMS Energy FY2028 Earnings

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $68.30 on Monday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $72.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

