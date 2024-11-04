Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Price Target at $22.62

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NYSE DOC opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,212,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

