Analyzing Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus 34.03% 16.80% 13.85% Kyocera N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Rambus has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $461.12 million 11.08 $333.90 million $1.61 29.78 Kyocera $13.88 billion 1.01 $697.41 million N/A N/A

This table compares Rambus and Kyocera”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rambus and Kyocera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $77.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.15%. Given Rambus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than Kyocera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rambus beats Kyocera on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP. It also provides a portfolios of security IP solutions, including crypto cores, hardware roots of trust, high-speed protocol engines, and chip provisioning technologies; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants. The Electronic Components Business segment provides various electronic components and devices, including capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, and power semiconductor devices for diverse fields comprising information and communications, industrial equipment, automotive-related, and consumer markets, as well as sensors and control components. The Solutions Business segment offers cutting tools, as well as pneumatic and power tools for automotive-related and general industrial, and construction markets; printers for offices; and communication terminals, such as mobile phones, as well as information systems and telecommunication services. This segment also provides MFPs, commercial inkjet printers, communication modules, displays, and printing devices, as well as information systems and telecommunication, smart energy-related products and services, and solution services, such as document management system. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

