Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

APLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday.

APLD opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.66.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,133.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,133.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,265.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $724,700. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

