ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 433.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $46.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

