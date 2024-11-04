Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,862 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $319.58 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.99 and a twelve month high of $321.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.33.

In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

