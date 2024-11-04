Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $286.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $294.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

