Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Get Dana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAN

Dana Stock Performance

NYSE:DAN opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dana stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.