BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $940,170.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BJ opened at $85.64 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

