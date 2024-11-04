BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $940,170.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BJ opened at $85.64 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
