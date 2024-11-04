Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 6.3 %

BWMN stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.12. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $31,897.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,897.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $96,368.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,141,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $219,037 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

