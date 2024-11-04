Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brinker International from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,004,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 13,850.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,057,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,228,000 after acquiring an additional 227,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 15.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

