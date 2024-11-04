Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Burlington Stores worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 7.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BURL stock opened at $242.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $120.31 and a one year high of $282.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

