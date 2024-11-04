C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.