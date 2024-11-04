Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 28,449 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 84.7% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.02.

AMZN stock opened at $197.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.47 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

