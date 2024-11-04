Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $848.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

