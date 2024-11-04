Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 454.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 138,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 49.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 91,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.05.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

