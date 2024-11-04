Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $180.96 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.87 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.29.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Baird R W downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

