Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

CGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

