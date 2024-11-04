Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.