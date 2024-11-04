Comparing Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 20.50% 49.70% 16.93% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $3.96 billion 1.56 $792.57 million $13.79 7.70 American Rebel $15.45 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Crocs and American Rebel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crocs and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 0 3 12 0 2.80 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crocs presently has a consensus price target of $154.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.00%. Given Crocs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crocs is more favorable than American Rebel.

Summary

Crocs beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

