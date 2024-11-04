Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 17.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

