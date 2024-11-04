Contrasting Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) & Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Universal Health Services shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Universal Health Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ardent Health Partners and Universal Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardent Health Partners N/A N/A N/A Universal Health Services 6.66% 15.75% 7.18%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardent Health Partners $5.41 billion 0.47 $53.90 million N/A N/A Universal Health Services $15.42 billion 0.89 $717.79 million $15.04 13.65

This table compares Ardent Health Partners and Universal Health Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Ardent Health Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ardent Health Partners and Universal Health Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardent Health Partners 0 1 9 2 3.08 Universal Health Services 0 5 9 1 2.73

Ardent Health Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.91, suggesting a potential upside of 23.78%. Universal Health Services has a consensus price target of $231.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Ardent Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ardent Health Partners is more favorable than Universal Health Services.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats Ardent Health Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc. owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee. Ardent Health Partners, Inc. is a subsidiary of EGI-AM Investments, L.L.C.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. It also provides commercial health insurance services; and various management services, which include central purchasing, information, finance and control systems, facilities planning, physician recruitment, administrative personnel management, marketing, and public relations services. Universal Health Services, Inc. founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

