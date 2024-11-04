Contrasting Glucose Health (GLUC) and The Competition

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Glucose Health to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -75.00% N/A N/A Glucose Health Competitors -41.21% -261.72% -7.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $540,000.00 -$420,000.00 -6.29 Glucose Health Competitors $321.90 million -$49.81 million 12.30

This table compares Glucose Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Glucose Health’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Glucose Health. Glucose Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health’s peers have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Glucose Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health Competitors 272 555 993 74 2.46

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 48.67%. Given Glucose Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Glucose Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Glucose Health peers beat Glucose Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

