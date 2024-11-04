Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 330 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.23 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.90. The firm has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

