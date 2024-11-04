Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 66.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $73.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

MSEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

