Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 417,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 281,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.92 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

