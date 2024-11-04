Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 409.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $183.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.62 and a 200-day moving average of $174.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $136.95 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

