Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 81,564 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 264.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 118,445 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 131,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Schulz Wealth LTD. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 97,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

