Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

