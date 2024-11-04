Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 3,913,266 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after buying an additional 2,999,300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $20,164,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,778 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 107.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

