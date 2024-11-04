Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $240,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 809,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $23,275,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $174.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

