Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VYMI opened at $70.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

