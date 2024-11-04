Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2276 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

