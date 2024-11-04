Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $267,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AHR opened at $26.17 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

