Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $125.40 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $128.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

