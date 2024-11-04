Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 8,090 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOVA. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $907,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 84,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.60. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.