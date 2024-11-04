Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 211,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $112.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

