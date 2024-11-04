Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 339 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 42,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

