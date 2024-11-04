Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 5,955 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $41.02.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FMBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Mid Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMBH

About First Mid Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.