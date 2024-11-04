Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISCG. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,289,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $49.03 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $595.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.
