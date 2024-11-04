Critical Contrast: Positron (POSC) vs. Its Rivals

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Positron to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Positron and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 -$1.64 million -12.13 Positron Competitors $990.04 million $83.13 million 8.68

Positron’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Positron. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Positron has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron’s peers have a beta of 16.35, indicating that their average stock price is 1,535% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Positron and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Positron Competitors 287 826 2136 109 2.62

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2,878.01%. Given Positron’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Positron has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -300.00% N/A -89.57% Positron Competitors -299.08% -83.96% -27.59%

Summary

Positron peers beat Positron on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

