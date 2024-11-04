Critical Survey: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) versus Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kronos Bio and Regulus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Kronos Bio presently has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 624.83%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Kronos Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kronos Bio and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio -1,222.83% -68.82% -51.52% Regulus Therapeutics N/A -55.47% -49.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kronos Bio and Regulus Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio $6.29 million 9.49 -$112.67 million ($1.74) -0.57 Regulus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.04 million ($1.26) -1.18

Regulus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kronos Bio. Regulus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats Kronos Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products for target organ-selective delivery strategies. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

