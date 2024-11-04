CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) vs. Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Head-To-Head Analysis

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) and Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CSX and Stadler Rail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSX 24.77% 28.92% 8.53% Stadler Rail N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSX and Stadler Rail”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSX $14.66 billion 4.39 $3.72 billion $1.86 17.95 Stadler Rail N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CSX has higher revenue and earnings than Stadler Rail.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CSX and Stadler Rail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSX 0 6 12 0 2.67 Stadler Rail 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSX presently has a consensus target price of $38.61, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. Given CSX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CSX is more favorable than Stadler Rail.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of CSX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of CSX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CSX beats Stadler Rail on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities. In addition, the company provides intermodal services through a network of approximately 30 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers; and drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments. It serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products, such as plastics and ethanol from rail to trucks. The company operates approximately 20,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 26 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 3,500 locomotives. It serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Stadler Rail

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolling Stock; Service & Components; and Signalling. The Rolling Stock segment manufactures various rail vehicles comprising high-speed, intercity, city transport, locomotives, tailor-made, and regional trains, as well as passenger coaches, light rails, and trams. The Service and Component segment provides revision, spare parts, vehicle repair, modernization and overhauling, and maintenance services; and supplies vehicle components, such as car bodies or bogies. The Signalling segment develops and distributes various signalling solutions for vehicles and infrastructures. This segment offers various solutions in the areas of train protection, communication-based train control for driverless operation, automatic train operation, driving assistance systems, interlocking technologies, and other trackside components for automatic train protection system, as well as services for the planning and implementation of security systems. Stadler Rail AG was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Bussnang, Switzerland.

