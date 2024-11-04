Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $328.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $340.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

